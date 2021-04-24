Natalie Ann Tessier
May 30, 1949—Apr. 20, 2021
ESSEX JUNCTION, VT—Natalie Ann Tessier, beloved daughter of the late Homer and Cameron (Geraghty) Tessier, passed away peacefully at her home in Essex Junction, VT, on April 20, 2021.
Natalie was born in Glens Falls, NY, on May 30, 1949. She graduated from Warrensburg High School and attended Champlain College in Burlington, VT.
She was married to John Edward Herd for thirty three years until his death in 2001. Their daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Herd, also predeceased her in 2004. She is survived by their son, Elihu Cameron Herd of Essex Junction, VT; her sisters: Rachelle and Margaret Tessier; and many cousins.
Natalie loved her husband and children profoundly and was deeply committed to social justice. She was also an excellent athlete. During her lifetime, Natalie worked for the University of Vermont and State Farm Insurance, but her favorite job, by far, was driving the school bus for the kindergartners of the South Burlington School District.
A celebration of Natalie’s life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to honor Natalie’s life may contribute to the American Diabetes Association or the Humane Society.
Friends may share their memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
