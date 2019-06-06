June 1, 1934 — May 30, 2019
HARTFORD — Natalie Ann (Noonan) McCauley, 84, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 in the early morning hours. It was Ascension Thursday.
Natalie was born on June 1, 1934 to Ermund and Eva Noonan in Glens Falls Hospital. One of four children, Natalie grew up on 64 Sheridan St. in Glens Falls and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1951. She graduated with a degree in teaching from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.
Natalie married F. David McCauley Sr. on Aug. 18, 1962, and together they raised four children, Lisa Marie, F. David Jr., Mary and Cary Beth. Natalie was a grammar school teacher in the New York State public schools for 28 years between Stillwater, Little Falls, Dolgeville and Port Leyden Elementary of the South Lewis Central School District.
Natalie was an extraordinary supporter of her husband’s career as an educator, coach and advocate of student-athletes for nearly 40 years. As the matriarch of the family, Natalie cared for her husband and raised her children through the crisis of her husband’s 1974 farm accident, which left him as a quadriplegic and with the need to re-learn many motor skills to return to his career. Natalie endured and beat cancer as a survivor in 2005.
The source of Natalie’s smile and the warmth in her heart was her children and her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and watching them participate on sports teams, as well as school and community activities. Natalie was profoundly proud of all her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by all as a loving and caring woman of tremendous strength whose moral fibre aligned with the teachings and tenets of the Catholic Church. Natalie was a woman of noble virtue with an interest in the well-being of all.
Natalie is survived by four of her five children, their spouses; and ten grandchildren, Lisa Marie of Adams Center and her children, Ashley, Steven and Katlyn, F. David (wife Marleny) of Sheffield, Massachusetts and son Sean, Mary (Snyder), husband, Tim and children, Nicholas and Alexa of Syracuse and Cary Beth (Devine) of Middlesex, New Jersey, husband, Mark and children, Mallory, Natalie, Jessica and Kaylee. Natalie is also survived by her sister, Mary Elizabeth Tisinger of Queensbury. She was predeceased by her husband; parents; brothers, Ermund Noonan and Dick Noonan; and daughter, Catherine Anne.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home located at 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway, Fort Edward. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Hartford, where Natalie will be laid to rest next to her husband. May you go with God, Natalie.
Donations may be made in Natalie’s memory to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of New Jersey at 2445 Kuser Road, Suite 100, Hamilton Township, NJ 08609. https://www.seasons.org.
The family is eternally grateful for the utmost compassionate care provided by the staff of Seasons Hospice Care in her final weeks at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting our website www.sbfuneralhome.com.
