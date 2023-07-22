Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at St. Clements Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.