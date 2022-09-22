Nov. 3, 1941—Sept. 15, 2022

PAWLET, VT — Natale L. Smith (80) passed away at his home in Pawlet, VT on Sept. 15, 2022. Born on November 3, 1941, the son of Lavine B. Smith and Sarah Gaiotti (Smith). In the spring of 1942, the family moved to the Spanktown Farm where Nate and his sister Anne grew up.

Nate attended grade school in Pawlet and West Pawlet. He attended Granville High School where he participated in football and FFA, graduating in 1959. He attended UVM for animal and dairy science, graduating in 1963. He is a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

After college, Nate returned home eventually taking over the farm. After some health issues, he sold the cows in 2005. He started driving a sawdust truck under Nate Smith’s Sawdust. In August, he sold the business due to health issues.

On Dec. 23 1967, he married Brenda Sweet from Fair Haven, VT. They made their home at

Butternut Bend in Pawlet. They hosted many Fresh Air Children including Latisha, Cherly, Sakiena and Rachel.

Nate served as a Selectman for the Town of Pawlet for twelve years and on the Poultney-Mettowee Resource board. He was a diehard MLB NY Yankees and NFL Patriots fan.

In addition to Brenda, his wife of 46 years, Nate was predeceased by his parents, and his sister Anne.

He is survived by his brother-in-law John McHenry; nephews: John, James and Justin; with their children: Jack, Eli, Amelia and Ansel all of CA; sister-in-law, Sandra Sweet of Wells, VT: brother-in-law, Reggie Sweet and his wife Joyce; with their children: Scott, Matt and Andrea; Matt’s children Heather, Rilynn and Rowan all of NH; numerous cousins: including Nate Gaiotti, Edward Gaiotti and Kay Moss; as well as numerous friends including Rich Hulett, who was like a son. Nate would like any memorial contributions to go to either the Pember Library, Slate Valley Museum, Pawlet Historical Society or the Alpha Gamma RHO Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.