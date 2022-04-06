Naomie Lynn Rosebrook

Oct. 16, 1976—April 2, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Naomie Lynn Rosebrook, 45, of Flat Rock Road in Lake George, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Oct. 16, 1976, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of Bess Mahoney and the late William R. Rosebrook.

Naomie attended Glens Falls High School.

Naomie loved life and could be described as a spit-fire of a person. Once you met Naomie, you would never forget her sweet smile, her infectious giggle, and her sweet spirited personality. If there was music playing she was the first to start dancing, she especially enjoyed going to Fridays at the lake in Lake George, and concerts in Saratoga. She loved to laugh and always had a witty reply.

Naomie loved everything to do with animals and going to the parks and the zoo were some of her favorite things to do. She enjoyed classic television shows and cartoons from her childhood. Naomie enjoyed bright colors and her favorite was yellow. She had a vast assortment of well-loved stuffed toys and critters and could always be found with her favorite toys and books. She loved going out to eat and traveling and always talked about trips and vacations she had taken with her family and with her staff. She will always be an amazing soul. Naomie will be lovingly missed by her family, her friends, her housemates and the staff from both her house and day program.

We all love you Naomie, have all the peace and joy dancing up in heaven.

She was predeceased by her father, William Rosebrook.

Survivors include her mother, Bess Mahoney; and her brothers: Daniel Mahoney, Jr. and William Rosebrook, Jr.; and friends at the CWI Flat Rock House.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

In honor of her love for animals, her family wishes that any donations be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.