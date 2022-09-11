Naomi Ruth (Korb) Reynolds

Dec. 1, 1933 - Sept. 8, 2022

ARGYLE — Naomi Ruth (Korb) Reynolds, 88, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2022, at Washington Center, Argyle, NY.

Born Dec. 1, 1933, in Cooper Township, Clearfield County Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Nevin and Ruth (Leach) Korb.

Upon moving to South Glens Falls while in high school, Naomi graduated from South Glens Falls Central School in 1952. On Nov. 26, 1961, she married Merritt Reynolds, Jr. whom she had met on a blind date. They built their home on the family farm in Argyle where they both would live for the remainder of their lives.

Naomi raised three children and would spend her time enjoying her gardens, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, ceramics classes, puzzles, and crafts, craft, crafts!

In addition to her parents, Naomi was predeceased by her husband, Merritt, and daughter, Debbie Reynolds, as well as her brother Dean Korb.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kellie Bosenberg of Guilford, CT; and her son, Larry Reynolds of Hartford; she will also be missed by her loving granddaughters: Shelby, Lexi, Alexandria, Zoe, and Emma; as well as her sister, Esther Gardner; and her brothers: Gordon Korb and Lowell Korb; and many nieces and nephews.

At Naomi's request, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are under the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences or to view Naomi's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A private burial will be held at Southside Cemetery.