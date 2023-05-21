April 15, 1937—May 19, 2023

TICONDEROGA — Naomi “Nonnie” Bevilacqua, 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Born April 15, 1937 in Port Henry, Nonnie was the third of five children born to the late Russell William Baker and Marie Antonette Quesnel.

She attended Port Henry High School and graduated in 1955.

Mrs. Bevilacqua had no greater love than for her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Carl Joseph Bevilacqua Sr. on September 7, 2020. She was also predeceased by her three brothers: Francis “Pete” Baker; Robert “Red” Baker; William “Billy” Baker; her grandson, Benjamin Long and her granddaughter, Shannon James.

Survivors include her favorite sister, Linda Blaise of Port Henry; her sister-in-law, Sue Baker, also of Port Henry; two sons: Anthony (Louise) Bevilacqua and Carl (Sue) Bevilacqua Jr.; four daughters: Catherine (David) Norton, Gina (Ron) Stoddard, Naomi (Bill) James, and Mary (Jeff) Homad; along with fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Being the mother of six children was her greatest adventure in life. She loved being Mom. As a tireless giver of herself, she was the cornerstone and cohesive strength of her family. She also worked regularly for over thirty years during its operation at the family-owned business, Bevilacqua’s Grocery, in downtown Ticonderoga.

For most of her life, Naomi served local community groups, organizations, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in various capacities independently, and alongside her late husband Carl for numerous social events, charitable fundraisers, and special occasions. She enjoyed meeting weekly with dear friends to play Poker and Mahjong.

Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street, Ticonderoga NY 12883.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25th. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Ticonderoga.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Naomi, donations can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center through the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, Phone: 518-926-5960, or online at: https://www.glensfallshospital.org/about/foundation/give-glens-falls-hospital/

To offer online condolences please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com