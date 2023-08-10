1940—2023

HUDSON FALLS — On Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, just 26 days shy of her 83rd Birthday, Nancylee Scarincio of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully with her children and daughter-in-law by her side.

Born Nancy Lee Monroe, in Glens Falls, in the year 1940, to Daniel and Gwendolyn Monroe, Nancy spent the totality of her schooling years in Hudson Falls. She was humbly grateful to have been voted in as Prom Queen by her classmates in the Class of 1958 and recalled that happily throughout her years.

Nancy moved to the Ithaca area after her first marriage where she began raising her two daughters before moving back to Hudson Falls in 1974. She then had her son, David, in 1975.

Nancy spent many years working at the motor vehicle registry in Fort Edward where she was known for her wit and no-nonsense approach to getting the job done, which made her a customer favorite.

Nancylee was an avid reader, a book a day for many years, and loved a great war movie. She loved ice cream, a good joke, knitting sweaters for the children and beachcombing for shells.

Nancylee spent many years full of adventures, traveling with her second husband and love of her life, Walter Scarinicio, who passed away in 2014. From Aruba, to Portugal, to every island they could find, they enjoyed the world and beaches together, and the jars of shells to prove it.

Nancylee is survived by her brother, Daniel and his wife, Joanna; her brother, Terry and his wife, JoAnn and their beautiful daughter, Alysia; her fantastic and beautiful daughter, Melissa Tefft and her husband, Robert; grandchildren: Mackenzie and Alexandra; and great-grandchildren: Parker and Delilah; her wonderful and beautiful daughter, Denise Montena and her husband, Tom, granddaughters: Sara and Amy; and great-grandchildren: Tate and Nova; and her notably intrepid son, David Snyder and his wife, Angela; and grandsons: Brody, Dylan and Bennett.

Per Nancy’s wishes, there will not be a public service.

