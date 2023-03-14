May 2, 1934—March 11, 2023

QUAKER SPRINGS—Nancy V. Smith, 88, a longtime resident of Quaker Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born May 2, 1934 in Passaic, NJ she was the daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Bell) Velders.

Nancy had worked for many years at Saratoga Hospital with Physician Credentialing. She loved her family and her home in Quaker Springs. She especially loved spending time with her family during the Christmas holiday. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Nancy was a hardcore Yankee fan who never missed a game. Some of her greatest joys were her cars and her boats. She was also a Breast Cancer Survivor. She was a kind and loving woman, with a great sense of humor, who was content with her life.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Valerie Jean French, and her sister, Janet Brandis.

Survivors include her loving husband, Halsey Smith, Sr. of Quaker Springs; her son, Timothy (Terry) Baker of Fort Miller; daughters: Tara (China) Baker and Darla (Michael) Baker of Greenfield Center; stepchildren: Halsey Smith, Jr. and Linda Hobschi of Hudson Falls; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Pastor Nancy Russell, officiating.

Friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorials can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.