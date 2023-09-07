Dec. 20, 1942—July 30, 2023

BRANT LAKE—In the early morning of Sunday, July 30, 2023, Nancy Thompson Fortune of Brant Lake, NY, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital at the age of 80. She was born in Niskayuna, NY, on December 20, 1942 to Leslie and Helen Thompson of Hartford, NY. Nancy was raised in Hartford, where she graduated from high school, and went on to earn an Executive Secretarial Degree from Mildred Elley Secretarial School in Albany. After serving in the U.S. Marines, she worked for more than forty years for various businesses and organizations in the greater Glens Falls area as a secretary, bookkeeper, administrative assistant and office manager. During that time she also raised her children, earned an associate degree from SUNY, and came within a few credits of earning a Bachelor of Science in Business, Management and Economics. She retired from the NY State Office of Children and Family Services in 2005, and continued working part-time at T.L.C. Boat Service in Queensbury until shortly before her death.

A devoted mother to her children, Nancy succeeded in passing on her work ethic, the value she placed on literacy and education and an appreciation for music. She enjoyed playing her piano and played tenor sax in a community band for several years. Family, friends and even casual acquaintances knew her as highly proficient at her work, proud of her continuing education and her time as a Marine, and passionate about her cooking, her baking and her cats.

Nancy is predeceased by her husband, F. Glenn Fortune (2001) and survived by her daughter, Robin (Don) Lovett; her sons, Christopher (Christine) Burke and Timothy Burke; her brother, George (Linda) Thompson and three nephews, as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A graveside service is planned for close family at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Paralyzed Veterans of America or Defenders of Wildlife.