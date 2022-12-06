Aug. 10, 1952—Nov. 29, 2022

STATEN ISLAND/QUEENSBURY — Nancy Taylor-Klingler, a former resident of Staten Island and a Radio City Rockette, passed away peacefully at her home in Queensbury on November 29, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

She was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Born August 10, 1952, the daughter of Letitia and Raymond Bryan. She studied dance at an early age at Mrs. Rosemary’s Dance Studio and was also a dance instructor there during her teen years. At the age of 17, Nancy was one of the youngest dancers to grace the stage of Radio City Music Hall as a Rockette, from 1970 to 1979, taking a short maternity leave in 1978 for the birth of her daughter Kristen.

Following her career on the stage and the birth of her sons, Jason and Erik, Nancy entered the nursing profession for over 25 years, joining the staff of Seaview Hospital on Staten Island and then Glens Falls Hospital. Nancy was beloved by her patients and co-workers due to her caring, giving nature and loving heart.

Nancy and her husband moved to the beautiful Adirondack Mountains in 2005, near to where she had enjoyed many summers with her parents and grandparents since she was a child.

Nancy thoroughly enjoyed sewing. She made countless costumes for the casts of the Gateway Cathedral and St. George Theatre Productions over the years and choreographed their Christmas and other shows.

Even in retirement, Nancy’s wide talents kept her connection to the theater arts alive. Nancy was a true patriot; she loved her country, our great American flag, our military service-people and our veterans. But more than anything else, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Nancy loved spending time with her family. She had a great and giving heart and servant’s spirit. She was generous with her time, talents, love and so much more.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Gregory Klingler; brothers: Lawrence and Donald Bryan; daughter, Kristen Cortes (David); son, Jason Taylor (Lisa); and their sons, her grandchildren: Christopher and Jayden; and son, Erik Taylor, who is a proud member of the U.S. Army. Nancy also leaves many longtime friends who share her membership in the Rockette Alumnae Association.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on December 10, 2022 at Vantage Pointe Church in Queensbury, NY. Visitation is from 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the USO or Shriner’s Hospital for Children honoring Nancy, in thanks for the love Nancy shared with all whose lives she touched.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.