Nancy Rea Bardwell

Jan. 19, 1941—Sept. 18, 2021

SALEM — Nancy Rea Bardwell, 80, of Salem, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021 at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury, NY. Nancy was born on January 19, 1941 in Cambridge to the late Clarence and Helen Rea. She graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1959 and enjoyed spending time with her friends and her siblings: John and Neal Rea and Jane Gerling. In 1959, Nancy proudly married the late Leslie Bardwell, built their home, and started their family who she loved with all her heart.

In her free time, Nancy enjoyed her beloved pets, feeding the birds in her backyard, spending valuable time with her family and friends, and taking her annual trek to Maine to see the ocean. She loved being a part of the Salem community and spending time as an active member of the First United Presbyterian Church located in Salem.

Nancy worked for many years at CA Baltz in Salem, and Sherwood medical in Argyle. Her most recent role that she enjoyed greatly was working as an aide and then volunteering at the Salem schools.