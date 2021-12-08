Nancy R. Fish

Nov. 5, 1934—Nov. 29, 2021

GRANVILLE — Nancy Ring Fish, age 87, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 surrounded by her beloved children and family. She was born in Granville, NY on Nov. 5, 1934 to Dr. John Henry and Clara (Finn) Ring. Nancy showed an early aptitude and talent for music and theatre; acting in plays, playing the piano and organ for schools and local churches, singing in the “Area Chorus,” and playing the piano and singing with her family at every holiday and get-together.

Nancy graduated from Granville High School in 1951. She enrolled and graduated from The College of Saint Rose, Albany, NY, in 1955, with a bachelor of arts, in social studies and English. She worked briefly as a social worker on Long Island, NY. This opportunity evolved and led to her true passion — teaching. She then worked a short time for the East Greenbush Central School District in East Greenbush, NY. Nancy married Edward F. Fish on November 16, 1957 and, after a stint of several years in the Army living in Germany, she and Ed returned to Granville to reside and raise a family. As the children grew, Nancy decided to focus on her career once again.

She attended Castleton University, Castleton, VT and received a master of arts in education in 1981. She worked for over twenty years in the Granville Central School System as a certified Reading Specialist. Nancy loved her students above all else. She served each and every student as a tireless advocate, encouraging them to find and identify their best style of learning. Her enthusiasm and ability to make learning relevant in her students’ lives, earned the trust and respect of many; students, colleagues, and administrators, alike.

She is survived by her husband, retired COL Edward F. Fish, Jr., of Granville, NY; a brother, Dr. John H. Ring, Jr., (Nora) of Naples, FL, a daughter, Kim Fish of Woodbridge, VA, a daughter, Lisa Manchester (John) of Granville, NY and Silver Spring, MD, a daughter, Jennifer Fish (Jon) of Concord, NH and a son, retired COL Edward J. Fish (Robin) of Pasadena, MD. Nancy is also survived by eight cherished grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral mass and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Contributions to honor and memorialize Nancy may be made to the Pember Library or the Granville Rescue Squad, in her name.