July 22, 1943—Aug. 25, 2022

GREENWICH — Nancy P. Palmer, 79, a resident of Greenwich, NY, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital after a brave battle with cancer.

She was born on July 22, 1943, in Troy, NY, and was the daughter of the late Harold and Pearl (Palmateer) Knibbs.

Nancy was a social butterfly, Friday and Saturday nights were spent at the Schuylerville American Legion. She loved going out with her friends, listening to country music, and watching people line dance. She enjoyed crocheting, especially making blankets for her children and grandchildren.

Her special time was anytime that she was with her family, especially during the holidays. She also enjoyed getting her nails done and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband George Palmer, and sisters Alice and Sylvia.

She is survived by her six children: Christina Quinn, Lisa Kane (Mike), Donald Palmer (BillieJo), April Palmer, George Palmer, Jr. (Crystal), and Linda Quackenbush (John, Jr.); brothers: William, and Jim Knibbs; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews, all who will miss her very much.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Saratoga Hospital Unit D-1 for their excellent care of Nancy.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate3.

Graveside services for Nancy will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871. Following her services, a celebration of her life beginning at 3:00 p.m. will be held at the Old Saratoga American Legion, Post #278, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.