Apr. 18, 1941—Sep. 2, 2023

SALEM—Nancy Margaret Vergoz Gadzinski, 82, of Salem, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her residence with her family by her side.

Nancy was born April 18, 1941 in Babylon, NY the daughter of the late Arthur and Agnes (McCaffer) Vergoz. She grew up in Babylon with her two brothers, Ronald and John. Nancy excelled as an athlete playing field hockey, basketball and softball. She continued her passion for sports at Adelphi University where she went on to earn her degree as a Physical Education Teacher. Adelphi was where she met the love of her life, Adam “Zeke” Gadzinski. After graduation, on one of the hottest July days of 1963 she and Adam married and settled down in Babylon where they raised their family.

Nancy was a very creative and talented person. She created beautiful doll houses and vignettes, refinished antique furniture and wrote poems for her children. As her children grew up, she returned to her love of sports and began officiating basketball and field hockey.

Once her children had grown, Nancy and Adam moved north to the small upstate town of Salem, NY. She continued to be an avid sports lover, supporting many Salem Generals sports programs.

Nancy and Adam lived for almost 30 years in the home they built together with, as Nancy used to say “the best view in Salem.” As her husband Adam did 5 years ago, Nancy passed away peacefully in that home surrounded by family.

Nancy’s memory lives on through her son, Glenn Adam Gadzinski; her daughter, Karen Vieira and her husband, Tony; granddaughters, Heather Gadzinski and Izabella Chavez; her great granddaughter, Aaliyah Hurtado; her great grandson, Dante Washer. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her loving and faithful dog, Molly. A very special thank you to Duckie and Laurie for all of their love, support and friendship.

Nancy will be remembered as a loving wife and mother and devoted friend. She loved working at the Shoppe Off Broadway and giving back to the community that she loved so much. Her sarcastic sense of humor and love for her family will be sorely missed.

Services will be held privately.

In tribute to Nancy and to those that helped her and her husband Adam, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

To sign the online guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem is assisting the family.