Aug. 5, 1951—Feb. 11, 2023

CORINTH — Nancy M. Towers, 71, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Riverside Nursing Center in Castleton-on-Hudson, following a long illness.

Born on Aug. 5, 1951 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Jeanette (Grady) Frasier.

Nancy graduated from Corinth High School in 1969.

She was employed as a waitress at Jack’s Place, working tirelessly and lovingly to raise her two children as a single parent. Later, she pursued a degree in nursing at Adirondack Community College, and worked at Glens Falls Hospital as a CCU Registered Nurse for nearly 25 years, demonstrating to her children that they could be anything they chose in life when they set their mind to it.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandbabies. She loved her trips away with the girls from work, who were like family to her. She also loved nature and animals.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Chris Frazier.

Survivors include two children: Colby Marcellus of Minden, Ont., Canada and Jennifer Winslow (Scott Rivers) of Corinth; one sister, Camille Butler of Corinth; her grandchildren: Carrisa Lytle (James) of Corinth, Kaitlyn Emery (Jay) of Corinth, and Ashley Keyworth of Corinth; two great-grandchildren: Asher and Addison; her niece, Mindy Long (James) of Corinth; and her nephew, Eric Butler (Jeannine) of Corinth; and many cousins; and her husband, Craig Towers of Corinth.

A Celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 1-2 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Rensselaer for their kindness and compassionate care given to Nancy during her illness and a special thank you to Joe and Angel and the Emery family for all their love and support.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.