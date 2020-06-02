July 6, 1943 — May 12, 2020
BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. — Nancy Lou (Gregoire) Pitkin, passed away May 12, 2020 at her home in Barefoot Bay, Florida.
Nancy was born July 6, 1943 in North Hudson, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Winifred (Greenough) Gregoire.
Nancy married James R. Pitkin on Sept. 21, 1966 and resided in Schroon Lake for 40 years.
She was predeceased by her husband James R. Pitkin, her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Dawn Pitkin and her brother, Joseph Gregoire.
Nancy attended cosmetology beauty school. She was the owner of a business in Schroon Lake for 10 years.
She was a life member of the VFW Post No. 10210, Sebastian, Florida, a member of the American Legion Post No. 117, Palm Bay, Florida, a member of The Fraternal Order of Orioles.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Stacey (George) LaClaire; her grandchildren Grace, Henry and James LaClaire; her brother Robert (Cindy) Gregoire; her sisters-in-law Phyllis Gregoire and Joan Firman and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass will be held later in the summer at a time to be announced. Burial will take place in the Schroon Lake Community Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials may be made in the form of donations to Barefoot Bay Vitas Hospice (https://vitascommunityconnection.org), or Baton Rouge ALS Foundation (11725 Industriplex Blvd. #3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809).
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY. For online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.