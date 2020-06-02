× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 6, 1943 — May 12, 2020

BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. — Nancy Lou (Gregoire) Pitkin, passed away May 12, 2020 at her home in Barefoot Bay, Florida.

Nancy was born July 6, 1943 in North Hudson, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Winifred (Greenough) Gregoire.

Nancy married James R. Pitkin on Sept. 21, 1966 and resided in Schroon Lake for 40 years.

She was predeceased by her husband James R. Pitkin, her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Dawn Pitkin and her brother, Joseph Gregoire.

Nancy attended cosmetology beauty school. She was the owner of a business in Schroon Lake for 10 years.

She was a life member of the VFW Post No. 10210, Sebastian, Florida, a member of the American Legion Post No. 117, Palm Bay, Florida, a member of The Fraternal Order of Orioles.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Stacey (George) LaClaire; her grandchildren Grace, Henry and James LaClaire; her brother Robert (Cindy) Gregoire; her sisters-in-law Phyllis Gregoire and Joan Firman and several nieces and nephews.