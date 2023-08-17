EASTON — Nancy Lee Viscardi, 74, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, rejoining her husband in heaven.

She was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Cambridge, New York, to the late Charles and Anna (Murray) Goman.

Nancy was always full of life and welcomed anyone into her home. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was considered a second mother, to many of her daughter’s friends. For many years she worked as activity director for Mary McClellan Skilled Nursing Facility in Cambridge. Nancy was a member of the Easton United Methodist Church, where she also taught Sunday school.

She married the love of her life Michael Viscardi in 1990 and together they shared 32 years of happiness, until his passing last year. Nancy loved turtles so much that she collected them, as well as willow tree angels. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, games on her iPad, and listening to Conway Twitty.

She would always say “Your gonna miss me when I’m gone” and that is so true today.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband; brother, Charles Louie Goman II, and friend Melody Sorge.

She is survived by her loving children, Darcy (Eric) Peters and Barbara (Martin Perkins) Bates; grandchildren, Sierra Bates, Alexandra Wood, Hunter Hagadorn, Hannah Bates, Logan Peters, and Riley Hunt; seven great grandchildren; friend Eileen Bagnoli.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Rev. Melissa Weatherwax officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.

Donations in her name may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.