May 8, 1943—Feb. 23, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Ms. Nancy Lane, 79, of Queensbury, NY, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Cleveland, OH, on May 8, 1943, the daughter of the late William and Jeanette (Lothman) Drummond, she graduated from Pittsfield High School.

For much of her career, Nancy was employed by Glens Falls Hospital, where she worked in their administrative offices. It was there she dedicated 30 until her retirement 1999.

Nancy loved crafts of all sorts, especially needlework as well as jewelry and candle making. She enjoyed a playing a good game of golf. Nancy had a special place in her heart for animals and was known for giving them a good home.

Nancy is survived by her son, Scott Mather (Stephanie); as well as her partner of over 30 years, Jonathan Nickerson. She leaves behind her sisters: Anne Marie Furey (William), Barbara Munroe, and Heather Pattee Catalano; as well as her brother, William Drummond. Nancy is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Robyn Mather.

Funeral services for Ms. Nancy Lane will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield MA, 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.