Nancy L. Harpp

May 2, 1945 — Nov. 5, 2019

BRANT LAKE — Nancy L. Harpp, 74, of State Route 8, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness and is now reunited with her recently deceased husband, Eldrid Harpp.

Born May 2, 1945 in Brant Lake, she was the daughter of the late Alec and Beatrice (Hayes) Wilson.

Besides spending time with her family, she and Eldrid enjoyed going on long rides and their many overnight excursions to local casinos. They made their wish come true and were fortunate enough to see the United States by car and RV.

Besides her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Eldrid Harpp; two brothers, Robert and Arthur Wilson; sisters-in-law, Eva Wilson and Elvira Granger; and brothers-in-law, Earl Granger and Earl Harpp.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Sheri Harpp Cleveland and husband, John “Beaner,” of Brant Lake, whom Nancy and Eldrid thought of as their own and loved him very deeply; her brother-in-law, Alfred Harpp; sisters-in-law, Daisy Baisly and Beatrice Harpp; grandchildren, Macarie Cleveland of Lake George and Adam Cleveland of Bowling Green, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Trinity Haney and Gavin Cleveland and Lane and Taye Cleveland; her great-nephew, Roman Cleveland and his wife, Queenie, and their two daughters, Aurora and Airea, who held a very special place in their hearts; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Nancy’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at a time to be announced in the spring in Brant Lake Cemetery.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the North Warren EMS, staff at HHHN in North Creek and Nancy’s doctor, Kate Saur-Jones, for the excellent care and for always going above and beyond. They would also like to thank Jessica Wescott for the outstanding job she did with both Nancy and her family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

