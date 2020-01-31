Nancy Keith

We would like to thank the family and friends who spent time visiting mom and sharing memories and laughter. Your love and support have meant the world to us.

Nancy also wanted to thank Rita All, NP, for her care over the years and the amazing staff of T6 and T2 at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion, especially Heather, Chelsea, Christy and Nadir. A special thank you to Dr. Perezelli for his concern and honesty during such a difficult time. Nancy would also like to thank Claude and Cathy Riendeau for all the love and care shown to her throughout the years.

Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home following the calling hour, with Deacon Frank Herlihy, officiating

The Rite of Committal will take place in the spring, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy can be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832, Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

