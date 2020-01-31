Nancy Keith
May 31, 1940 — Jan. 28, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Nancy Keith, on Jan. 28, 2020.

Nancy was born in Rutland, Vermont, on May 31, 1940, the eldest child of Oville and Rita Boulé.

In 1958 she graduated from Fair Haven High School. She then spent a year studying infant care at St. Joseph’s Infant Home in Troy.

In 1960, Nancy began working in the maternity ward at Glens Falls Hospital, retiring in 2010 after 45 years of dedicated service.

On Aug. 26, 1961 Nancy married Richard Keith. They shared a life of love and laughter until his passing in 2002. Her happiest moments were spent with her family picnicking, traveling or just being together.

Besides her husband and parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie (Jan) Smith; her brother, John Boulé; and her mother and father-in-law, Ida and Aubrey Keith.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Laura Vance (Michael); her son, Terry Keith (Susan-Lee); her cherished grandchildren, Caitlin (Dave) Nichols, Terry Vance, Trace (Taylor) Keith, Scott Keith and Allison Keith; and her beloved great grandchildren, Aidan, Avery, Annalise and Aubren Collins and Bailey Keith. Nancy is also survived by her loving siblings, Paul (Leah) Boulé, Terry (Gail) Boulé, Jim (Patty) Boulé, Tim Boulé and his companion, Karen Jockell, her dear sisters-in-law, Carolyn Rosselle and Karen Bennett and brother-in -law, Rodney (Elaine) Keith; many nieces, nephews and cousins who meant so much to her.

We would like to thank the family and friends who spent time visiting mom and sharing memories and laughter. Your love and support have meant the world to us.

Nancy also wanted to thank Rita All, NP, for her care over the years and the amazing staff of T6 and T2 at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion, especially Heather, Chelsea, Christy and Nadir. A special thank you to Dr. Perezelli for his concern and honesty during such a difficult time. Nancy would also like to thank Claude and Cathy Riendeau for all the love and care shown to her throughout the years.

Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home following the calling hour, with Deacon Frank Herlihy, officiating

The Rite of Committal will take place in the spring, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy can be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832, Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

