Nancy K. Flansburg
Nancy K. Flansburg

Oct 8, 1938 — Aug 13, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER — Nancy K. Flansburg, 81, a longtime resident of Spier Falls Road, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs following a long illness.

Born on Oct. 8, 1938 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Ida (Atwell) Eggleston.

Nancy graduated from Corinth High School in 1957.

She married Jason W. Flansburg on July 4, 1957 in South Corinth and the couple resided on Spier Falls Road in Greenfield for many years. He passed away Aug. 8, 2014, following 57 years of marriage.

Nancy was employed as a clerk at Kingsley’s Market/IGA in Corinth for many years.

She was a longtime member of the Corinth Grange and attended the South Corinth United Methodist Church and then the First United Methodist Church of Corinth for several years.

Nancy enjoyed camping, puzzles, fishing, gardening, and loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Laurie Scholte; and three siblings: Leah Eggleston, Butch Eggleston, and Rich Eggleston.

Survivors include three children: Cindy Girard of Greenfield, Missy Burke (Dwayn) of Corinth, and Bill Flansburg (Tina Duff) of Greenfield; 13 grandchildren: John Girard, Jennifer Robinson (Harley), Philip Girard, Cody Girard (Denise), Andrew Burke (Kristen), Matthew Burke (Erin), Nick Burke, Stephanie Ellsworth (James), Rich Duff (Amanda), Ryan Duff (Meghan), Tammy Scholte, Shaun Barber, and Mikayla Scholte (Trey); 13 great-grandchildren: Harley Jr., Theresa, Addie, John Jr., Tiffany, Caleb, Hunter, Riley, Klaire, Natalie, Bentley, Ethan and Olivia; one sister-in-law, Sylvia Eggleston (Tim Montena Sr.) of Corinth; one niece, Kim White of Queensbury and one nephew, Kevin Eggleston of Corinth; and her cousin, best friend and constant companion, Donna Eggleston of South Corinth; and several cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Health Care Center, for their kind and compassionate care, and especially Harlee, who took special care of Mom.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

