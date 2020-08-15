Oct 8, 1938 — Aug 13, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER — Nancy K. Flansburg, 81, a longtime resident of Spier Falls Road, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs following a long illness.

Born on Oct. 8, 1938 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Ida (Atwell) Eggleston.

Nancy graduated from Corinth High School in 1957.

She married Jason W. Flansburg on July 4, 1957 in South Corinth and the couple resided on Spier Falls Road in Greenfield for many years. He passed away Aug. 8, 2014, following 57 years of marriage.

Nancy was employed as a clerk at Kingsley’s Market/IGA in Corinth for many years.

She was a longtime member of the Corinth Grange and attended the South Corinth United Methodist Church and then the First United Methodist Church of Corinth for several years.

Nancy enjoyed camping, puzzles, fishing, gardening, and loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Laurie Scholte; and three siblings: Leah Eggleston, Butch Eggleston, and Rich Eggleston.