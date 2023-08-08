Nancy Jane Feinberg

Nov. 27, 1936 - July 20, 2023

FREEHOLD, NJ — Nancy Jane (Ingalsbe) Feinberg, 86, departed this earthly life on Thursday, July 20, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer she simply refused to lose, and ultimately did not, instead leaving this world peacefully when her heart reached its final number of beats.

Born in Tuxedo, NY to Marie Ingalsbe and Ralph Pollock, Nancy was raised in Hudson Falls, NY enfolded in the loving care of her devoted mother, grandmother and extended family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Abraham Herbert "Herb" Feinberg; her mother, Marie Ingalsbe; her grandmother, Susie Ingalsbe; and her daughter-in-law, Sofia Feinberg. She is survived by her three adoring children: her son, Dr. Paul Feinberg; her daughter, Jill and son-in-law John Stueck; her daughter, Susan Burgard; her beloved grandsons: Clifford Stueck III and John Stueck, Jr.; her devoted nephew, Alex; and niece, Jackie Kogut; and nephew, Richard Kogut; her cousins: Britney and Meghan Alexander; her grand-nieces: Deborah (Brian) Kogut and Danielle (Sam) McGlone; and her cherished grand-dogs: Frank, Shane, Zoey and Lexie.

She returned to her beloved home in the Adirondack Mountains on Sunday, July 23, 2023 after a final visit up Prospect Mountain in Lake George, NY. She was laid to rest at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Mary's Place by the Sea in Ocean Grove, NJ. To read the full obituary, please visit, fanwoodmemorial.com.