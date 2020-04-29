HUDSON FALLS — Nancy J. Tellier, 79, resident of Hudson Falls, New York, went home to be with her Lord on April 24, 2020 at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Nancy was born in Fairview Park, near Cleveland Ohio, she was daughter of the late Walter and Catherine Neuman.
She attended Central Bible College where she met her husband Andrew “Tuck” Tellier. They were married in 1964 at First Assemblies of God Church in Lindhurst, Ohio. After graduating from college, Nancy and Tuck moved to New York in 1965 where they were in church ministry together in North Syracuse, Palmyra, Rochester, Glens Falls, and Hudson Falls. They were longtime residents of Queensbury where they raised their only daughter, Diana and then moved to Hudson Falls in 2001.
Nancy was a stay-at-home mom for many years and help-mate to her husband while in church ministry. She was a long-time secretary and Administrative assistant of Gospel Lighthouse Church of Hudson Falls where she faithfully attended and served in ministry for more than 40 years. Many lives were touched by her ongoing and sincere prayers, loving kindness, servant’s heart, bright smile and encouraging words. She foremost loved her Lord Jesus. She loved to read the Bible, often sent encouraging cards to others, and deeply loved her husband, daughter, and grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John “Jack” Neuman, CPA.
She left behind her beloved family, husband, Andrew D. Tellier, Jr.; her daughter, Diana (Tellier) Domina and her husband, Ron of Ontario, New York; three grandchildren, Addison, Camryn and Jailyn; her brother, William Neuman and his wife, Kathy, of Brunswick, Ohio; her beloved sister-in-law, Joyce Neuman of Aurora, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks and appreciation to staff and administrators at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation for their loving and dedicated service to Nancy and her family at this difficult time, You are loved.
A memorial service to honor this great woman of God will be held at a later date at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls.
A graveside service will be at Pine View Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any memorial donations help with funeral costs, be sent to her husband, Andrew “Tuck” Tellier Jr., 103 B Deer Run Drive, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
