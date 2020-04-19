Nancy J. Portalatin
April 4, 1946 — April 16, 2020 LAKE LUZERNE — Nancy J. Portalatin, 74, of Northwoods Road, died Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs.

She was born on April 4, 1946 in Troy to Mary Hayes. She was a graduate of Catholic High in Troy.

She married Jim Portalatin on May 4, 1968.

Nancy worked at the Ridgewood High School library in Ridgewood, NJ for many years. She and Jim permanently moved to their property in Lake Luzerne in 2005.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, dancing, Broadway shows and socializing.

She was a member of the Hadley Luzerne Lioness Club and the William J. Varney American Legion Post No. 862 in Lake Luzerne.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Portalatin; her children: Jim (Jen) Portalatin of Lake Forest, IL, Alexis Portalatin of Denver, CO; two grandchildren: Noah and Sophie Portalatin.

There are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a contribution in Nancy’s memory may direct it to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Portalatin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

