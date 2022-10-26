Aug. 21, 1941—Oct. 20, 2022

ARGYLE — Nancy J. Hardick, 81, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at The Pines Nursing Home.

Born on Aug. 21, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence (Clark) Hardick.

Nancy was employed by CWI as a bus driver for many years, right up until her retirement.

She loved horses and riding was one of her passions. She also loved riding her Harley Davidson, which she rode up to as recently as last year. She was an avid camper, which she enjoyed with her family. When she wasn’t riding or camping you could also find her bowling, which she was a member of a bowling league.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her siblings: June Tubbs (Junior) and Frank Hardick; her brother-in-law, Robert Brennan.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Amy Whipple (Bill); her sister, Susan Brennan; sister-in-law, Jean Hardick; grandchildren: Megan and Emily Weaver; step-grandchildren: Emily and Andrew Whipple. And several nieces and nephews.

At Nancy’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.