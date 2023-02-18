LAKE GEORGE — On Feb. 15, 2023, Nancy Hollenbeck of Lake George, NY, got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 86 years old. Nancy was born to LeRoy and Marion Pickering in Binghamton, NY and relocated to Glenville, NY where she grew up on a farm.

Nancy graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School.

She studied nursing at New England Deaconess Hospital, graduating as a Registered Nurse. Nancy met her husband, Bruce, in high school. They married in 1956 and resided in Scotia, NY.

Nancy and Bruce traveled the U.S. and retired to Lake George, NY. Nancy joined Caldwell Presbyterian Church. She loved singing in the choir and participating in the activities and leadership of the church. She also performed with Adirondack Voices.

Nancy loved summers best, watching the birds and the lake but cherished her granddaughters’ daily visits. In these last years, she enjoyed the company of her caregivers, she fondly called her angels, Rodonna “Ro” Leombruno, Patricia “Patti” Stanley and Sara Boyce.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Hollenbeck, her parents, LeRoy and Marion Pickering, her siblings: Robert Pickering and Susan Moran and her granddaughter, Erica Ladu.

Nancy is survived by her daughters: Laura and Mark Ladu, Lake George, NY and Lynn and Paul Frese, Shelton, CT; granddaughters: Marie Frese and Nicole Frese; grandson, Michael and Lauren Frese; and great-granddaughter, Alayna Frese.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY 12845.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the Music Ministry at Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.