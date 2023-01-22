Nancy Harcourt

Jan. 22, 1944 - Jan. 17, 2023

POWELL, OH — Nancy Ann Harcourt, 78, of Powell, OH, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. She was born in Amsterdam, NY on Jan. 22, 1944, the daughter of Henry B. and Doris Shineman.

Nancy married Steve Harcourt on Nov. 22, 1980 in Sunnymead, CA and he survives. Nancy has three children, all whom survive: Connie (Bryan) Jones, Michael (Julia) Burkhart, and Chris (Janeesha) Harcourt; also surviving are her three grandsons; three granddaughters; and one great-grandson. Nancy is also survived by her two sisters: Joan and Barbara.

Nancy worked multiple jobs in her lifetime and ultimately ended up earning her bachelor's degree in teaching from Indiana University. She spent 10 years teaching both the second and third grades in Smithton, IL.

Nancy's passion was her family, she thoroughly enjoyed planning family events and reunions. She was very active with her local ladies' groups, frequently traveling around for games such as Mahjongg, Canasta, and Rummikub. Nancy was very talented in all things crafts, knitting, crocheting, quilting, you name it. She was very active in her local church. Cindy Lou, her dog whom she passionately loved, was named after her childhood dog. And of course, a very passionate Ohio State Buckeyes fan!

Her wishes to be cremated will be honored. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

