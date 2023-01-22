Nancy Harcourt
Jan. 22, 1944 - Jan. 17, 2023
POWELL, OH — Nancy Ann Harcourt, 78, of Powell, OH, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. She was born in Amsterdam, NY on Jan. 22, 1944, the daughter of Henry B. and Doris Shineman.
Nancy married Steve Harcourt on Nov. 22, 1980 in Sunnymead, CA and he survives. Nancy has three children, all whom survive: Connie (Bryan) Jones, Michael (Julia) Burkhart, and Chris (Janeesha) Harcourt; also surviving are her three grandsons; three granddaughters; and one great-grandson. Nancy is also survived by her two sisters: Joan and Barbara.
Nancy worked multiple jobs in her lifetime and ultimately ended up earning her bachelor's degree in teaching from Indiana University. She spent 10 years teaching both the second and third grades in Smithton, IL.
Nancy's passion was her family, she thoroughly enjoyed planning family events and reunions. She was very active with her local ladies' groups, frequently traveling around for games such as Mahjongg, Canasta, and Rummikub. Nancy was very talented in all things crafts, knitting, crocheting, quilting, you name it. She was very active in her local church. Cindy Lou, her dog whom she passionately loved, was named after her childhood dog. And of course, a very passionate Ohio State Buckeyes fan!
Her wishes to be cremated will be honored. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.