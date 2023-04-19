Oct. 7, 1957—April 5, 2023
GANSEVOORT — Nancy Ginter, 65, of Gansevoort, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on Oct. 7, 1957 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Tranowicz) Smith.
Nancy was a graduate of Northville Central School District, Class of 1975 and a graduate of Fulton Montgomery Community College, Class of 1977.
She was a Senior Accountant for Hillman Companies. Nancy in her free time enjoyed gardening, sewing, decorating and crafts. She was a kind and loving mother. Nancy loved being a dog mom and grandma. She also was a member of the Home School Association.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother, John Smith.
She is survived by two sons: Nicholas Ginter and his wife Valerie of Kingsbury, NY and Jonathan Ginter and his wife Jennifer of Moreau, NY; a brother, Jim Smith of Hudson Falls, NY; a sister, Joann Smith of NYC; four nieces and one nephew.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Smith Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Saratoga SPCA.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.