Oct. 7, 1957—April 5, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Nancy Ginter, 65, of Gansevoort, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on Oct. 7, 1957 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Tranowicz) Smith.

Nancy was a graduate of Northville Central School District, Class of 1975 and a graduate of Fulton Montgomery Community College, Class of 1977.

She was a Senior Accountant for Hillman Companies. Nancy in her free time enjoyed gardening, sewing, decorating and crafts. She was a kind and loving mother. Nancy loved being a dog mom and grandma. She also was a member of the Home School Association.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother, John Smith.

She is survived by two sons: Nicholas Ginter and his wife Valerie of Kingsbury, NY and Jonathan Ginter and his wife Jennifer of Moreau, NY; a brother, Jim Smith of Hudson Falls, NY; a sister, Joann Smith of NYC; four nieces and one nephew.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Smith Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Saratoga SPCA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.