Oct. 6, 1930 — Sept. 21, 2019
WEST YARMOUTH – Nancy G. Van Vranken, 88, died peacefully at Maplewood by Mayflower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Sept. 21, 2019. Her husband of 58 years, George Van Vranken, predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bargsley and son-in-law, Don Dudley of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; her brother-in-law, S. Jay Van Vranken and wife Ann of Stillwater, New York; and brother-in-law, Ken House of Wilton; along with several nieces and nephews. She had lots of friends on Cape Cod, especially her many Acres Ave neighbors, church friends, and the yoga ladies lunch group.
Nancy and George moved from Glens Falls, to Austin, Texas in 1984 where they lived for nineteen years before moving to Cape Cod in 2003. She was active in the West Yarmouth Congregational Church both participating in the Book Club and volunteering in the Thrift Shop. She was an avid reader and crossworder. Nancy had a special skill for working with handicapped children as a teacher assistant in Glens Falls, and in Austin, Texas. She was a member of the Zonta Club of Austin for many years which is part of Zonta International, a global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the West Yarmouth Congregational Church located at 383 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the West Yarmouth Congregational Church.
Interment will be at the Saratoga National Cemetery.
