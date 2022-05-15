March 5, 1936—May 4, 2022

ROCKVILLE, MD — Nancy (Fletcher) Cathers, 86, formerly of Queensbury, died peacefully May 4, 2022 at her assisted living residence with her daughter, Jennifer, at her side assisted by her loyal caregivers. After moving to Maryland in 2018 following a stroke, Nancy showed her indomitable spirit as she worked to recover and to adapt to new living circumstances and friends with grace and courage.

Born March 5, 1936 in Utica, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ervin R. and Helen Merle Gypson Fletcher, and sister of the late Richard Lee Fletcher. She and her late husband, Lincoln D. Cathers were married 54 years.

Nancy graduated from Port Jervis High School in 1953. Desiring to become a nurse, she received her A.A. degree from Green Mountain College and continued her studies at Columbia University School of Nursing where she graduated in 1958 with a R.N.B.S.

Upon graduation and marriage, Nancy and Linc moved to the Washington, DC metro area where she began her nursing career.

Following the birth of her first daughter, Nancy became a stay at home mother while pursuing various part-time public health nursing positions with the American Red Cross, the Girl Scouts, Easter Seals and Planned Parenthood.

Nancy devoted herself to her family and community by volunteering in her daughters’ schools, in PTA leadership, serving as a Girl Scout leader and church volunteer. Raising four strong and independent daughters was her most important priority. She and Linc enjoyed 30 fulfilling years and lifetime friendships in Maryland before retiring to Queensbury, NY to be close to their beloved Lake George property.

In her retirement Nancy immersed herself in her new community volunteering in various organizations where she formed many dear friendships. She also lovingly cared for her parents in their later years.

Her friendly, energetic nature and leadership skills were valued in the many organizations she was involved with among which were AAUW, Harrisena Community Church, The Chapman Museum, Lake George Garden Club, the Glens Falls-Saga City (Japan) Sisters Cities Program, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Girl Scouts of America. Known for her service to others and in recognition of her devotion to her community, Nancy received various awards including: 2001 Community Volunteer of the Year for the Alzheimer’s Association-Adirondack Branch and 2011 AAUW Adirondack Branch Woman of the Year.

A lifelong lover of Lake George, Nancy spent each summer at her “camp” until moving to Maryland in 2018. Her love of the lake was a gift she passed down to her four daughters and their families.

Nancy’s hobbies included gardening, flower arranging, church choir, music, sewing, crafts, entertaining, tennis, British comedies, reading and spending time at Lake George.

Nancy is survived by her four daughters: Caren Hurley (Bill), Jennifer Keninitz (Don), Courtney Rowe (Charlie) and Lynsey Fitzgerald (John); she was known as Granan to her ten grandchildren: Kendall Hurley Dennie, Lyndyn Hurley Parker, Nick, Nate and A.J. Keninitz, Wilson Rowe, Christi Rowe Williams and Hayden, Sullivan and Carlyn Fitzgerald; she is survived also by her niece, Alyson Fletcher Rafferty; her nephew Tom Fletcher; and her sister-in-law Marcia Cathers Allen.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held in August in Queensbury, NY.

The family suggests donations in her name to: AAUW Adirondack Branch Memorial Scholarship; Chapman Museum (chapmanmuseum.org/support/gifts) or Lake George Assoc. (lakegeorgeassociation.org/invest).