Nancy Elizabeth (Guilford) Eustance

Nancy was the only child of her parents, Leslie Howes and Dorothy (Underhill) Guilford, and was raised in both Rochester and South Ashfield, MA, at the farm of her grandparents, where the highlight for her was riding and caring for her pony. She graduated from Charlotte High School, and later from Wellesley College with a Degree in Mathematics. She attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, and the Eastman School of Music in Rochester; she was an accomplished pianist, and sang in a lovely soprano voice.

She married John W. Eustance of Rochester, NY, in July of 1948. She and John settled in Pittsfield, MA, and then Scotia, NY, as John started his career at General Electric. They moved to Schenectady where they had their four children, and subsequently to South Glens Falls, NY, where their children were raised. Nancy was very active in their school activities, and accompanied the SGF Choruses and Glee Club for many years. She was an active and contributing member of the Boards of Directors of Glens Falls National Bank, Crandall Library, the Hyde Collection, where she was a docent for many years, and the DeBlasiis Chamber Music Association in Glens Falls. She was said to have a “rational and calming” effect in board meetings. After John’s death in 2002, Nancy moved to Hamilton, to be with her nearest family in her later years.