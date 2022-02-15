May 6, 1943—Feb. 11, 2022
GREENWICH — Nancy Elizabeth Fortin, 78, of Greenwich, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born May 6, 1943 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Carrie (Olden) Niles.
Nancy had worked at CB Sports in Salem and also Bennington and then at J&J Lingerie in Cambridge and retired from Morcon Tissue in Cambridge as a machine operator.
Nancy enjoyed sewing, crafting and cooking for the holidays.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Eugene Fortin who passed away September 3, 2021, and five brothers.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Stephen L. Fortin; her children: Paul (Amy) Sherwood of Greenwich and Franklin (Kristi) Sherwood of Sterling, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cody Fortin, Stephen Fortin, Taryn Earhart, Joseph Kruk, Ciarah Russell, Peyton Sherwood and Kristine Scribner; great-grandchildren: Bella Kruk, Leeland Earhart, Xzandria Pixley and Harlow Pixley.
Calling hours are Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge. A service will begin at 12:00 p.m. following the calling hours.
Interment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.