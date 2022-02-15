May 6, 1943—Feb. 11, 2022

GREENWICH — Nancy Elizabeth Fortin, 78, of Greenwich, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born May 6, 1943 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Carrie (Olden) Niles.

Nancy had worked at CB Sports in Salem and also Bennington and then at J&J Lingerie in Cambridge and retired from Morcon Tissue in Cambridge as a machine operator.

Nancy enjoyed sewing, crafting and cooking for the holidays.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Eugene Fortin who passed away September 3, 2021, and five brothers.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Stephen L. Fortin; her children: Paul (Amy) Sherwood of Greenwich and Franklin (Kristi) Sherwood of Sterling, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cody Fortin, Stephen Fortin, Taryn Earhart, Joseph Kruk, Ciarah Russell, Peyton Sherwood and Kristine Scribner; great-grandchildren: Bella Kruk, Leeland Earhart, Xzandria Pixley and Harlow Pixley.

Calling hours are Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge. A service will begin at 12:00 p.m. following the calling hours.

Interment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.