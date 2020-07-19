WARRENSBURG — Nancy Elizabeth Braynack, age 77, of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 14, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born November 9, 1942 in Rahway, New Jersey to Frances DeLong and John H. Mac Gregory. She was a 1960 graduate from Newton High in New Jersey.

Her battle with cancer did not stop her laughter and travels with George, her husband of 55 years. Nancy traveled for eleven years in their 18-wheeler camper with her husband and dog named Jake, all across the country, especially to her favorite places — anywhere with cowboys and country music. She wouldn’t be caught without wearing anything with bling and turquoise every day and had Native American flute music playing in her car at all times. Her love for Harley Davidson brought her closer to many friends and plenty of bike rides all over. We can remember her for her “spunkiness” that brought her lifelong friends no matter where she went.