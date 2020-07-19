Nov. 9, 1942 — July 14, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Nancy Elizabeth Braynack, age 77, of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 14, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born November 9, 1942 in Rahway, New Jersey to Frances DeLong and John H. Mac Gregory. She was a 1960 graduate from Newton High in New Jersey.
Her battle with cancer did not stop her laughter and travels with George, her husband of 55 years. Nancy traveled for eleven years in their 18-wheeler camper with her husband and dog named Jake, all across the country, especially to her favorite places — anywhere with cowboys and country music. She wouldn’t be caught without wearing anything with bling and turquoise every day and had Native American flute music playing in her car at all times. Her love for Harley Davidson brought her closer to many friends and plenty of bike rides all over. We can remember her for her “spunkiness” that brought her lifelong friends no matter where she went.
She loved nothing more than her family, and is survived by her husband, George F. Braynack; daughters, Kristine M. Braynack; son, George A. Braynack (Soula A. Braynack), Nicole E. Miller (Jason D. Miller); her granddaughter, Amanda D. Braynack; grandsons: Troy D. and Evan G. Miller; as well as her loving nieces and nephews and many close friends all over the country and Canada.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 outside the family home, 4653 US-9, Warrensburg, NY 12885. The celebration will continue following the service.
Donations can be made to High Peaks Hospice and Adirondack Wildlife Refuge and Rehab Center.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.