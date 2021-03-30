Mar. 27, 1949—Mar. 27, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Nancy Elaine (Fjelstul) French, 72, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord at her home with her loved ones on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Born on March 27, 1949, in Decorah, IA, she was the daughter of the late Maynard Harlan and Gladys Lorraine (Orke) Fjelstul.

She graduated from Oneida High School in 1967 and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Crouse Irving Hospital School of Nursing in Syracuse, NY in 1971.

She was an active member of the Lutheran Church-The Good Shepherd in Glens Falls for many years. Nancy worked as a Registered Nurse for Glens Falls Hospital. She continued her passion of nursing when she began her career at Washington County Public Health in 1984 where she met her lifelong friends, too numerous to list; finally retiring in 2018.

Nancy loved being “Nana” to her grandchildren; hosting sleepovers, baking for them, taking them out to eat, shopping with them, and taking them traveling to different places like Disneyworld and the Bronx Zoo. Nancy enjoyed traveling the world with her many friends and her sister, Barb. She liked to go to Turningstone with some of her close friends. She enjoyed watching and feeding birds, gardening, being outdoors, quilting and doing yoga. She loved animals, especially her dog, Molly.