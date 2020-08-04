Jan. 9, 1960 — July 31, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Nancy E. Keefe, 60, passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
She was born Jan. 9, 1960 in Ontario, Canada.
Nancy enjoyed horseback riding, camping, playing pool in her women’s pool league, going to the farmers market and watching the Yankees, the Cowboys, Chuck Norris movies and George Foreman fights.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Ann (Henry) Wallis and her brother, Butch Wallis.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Patrick Keefe; her siblings, Debbie (Fred), Grace (Harry), Sheri (Bunk) and Donnie; her children, Jack (Karlisha), Sabrina (Bryan, Jr.) and Arthur (Michele); as well as her six grandchildren.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carleton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 67, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
