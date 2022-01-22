1937-2022

SARATOGA — Nancy Dobert, 84, passed away January 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born in 1937 in Saratoga, NY to the late Clarence and Beatrice (Kemp) Claydon. She was a longtime resident of Queensbury, NY.

Nancy is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Norman Dobert. She is survived by her four children: Scott Dobert (Kelly); Sarah Wolverton (Bob); Suzanne Ringer (Larry); and Steven Dobert (Lilianne). Nancy is survived by her sister, Claire Hicks; and sisters-in-law: Sharon McPherson, Joan Dobert and Judy Dobert. Nancy is also survived by her grandchildren: Austin, Kacey, Emily, Paul, Liz, Matt, Josh, Jessie, and Sean; and three great-grandchildren: Milo, Brooks, and Kennedy.

Nancy always had an inherent ability for helping people. With this desire, she graduated from Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. Caring for many family members and friends, she was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Any child had a listening ear, any neighbor had a friend, and all were welcome to take a seat at her dinner table to share one of Nancy’s incredible meals (and desserts — at least three)! If you weren’t fed, you weren’t healed.

Nancy actively served her community volunteering at the First Presbyterian Church and many organizations. Among her contributions, Nancy enjoyed working with the ladies of the Glens Falls Home, participated in nursing opportunities, and taught Osteo Busters for seniors.

She loved to share her amazing creativity through gardening, knitting, cooking, and quilting for her family and those in need. Nancy had a deep love of animals and nature. Nancy could frequently be found working in her garden, planting, or pruning flowers, or picking blueberries or rhubarb while her dog or cat looked on.

Nancy was the most gracious person you could meet. We used to joke that she could not be impolite to anyone. She put everyone’s needs and comfort before her own. She never wanted thanks for her acts of kindness; she just hoped people would treat others the same way.

It was our honor and pleasure to share our mother with so many people. She put the best of herself into all of us, and we are grateful.

Nancy’s family would like to thank the Home of the Good Shepherd and Community Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

A memorial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sjogren’s Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.