Nancy Dana Wilson

April 13, 1937—Feb. 9, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Nancy Dana Wilson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 3, 1937 in Rutland, VT she was the daughter of Ralph and Flossie (Priest) Dana.

Nancy graduated from East Wallingford High School of Vermont in 1955. She then went on to graduate from the University of Vermont in 1959 with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Nancy also attended the College of Saint Rose to complete the master of the arts program.

She was an English teacher for Glens Falls High School. She adored reading, volunteering for Meals for Wheels, and theater.

Nancy was predeceased by her siblings Raymond Dana, Edward Dana, Ruth (Dana) Potter, and Edna (Dana) Sargeant. She also was predeceased by Alex Trebek for whom she grieved mightily.

Nancy is survived by her children: Rebecca (Wilson) Cohen of Vernon, CT and Charles Wilson of Indian Lake, NY; her son-in-law Jeffrey Cohen; her grandchildren: Darryl Cohen of Lakewood, CO, Jesse Cohen of Wheat Ridge, CO and Nicole Cohen of Cambridge, MA; she is also survived by her two sisters-in-law: Carol Summers of Albuquerque, NM and Clarice Dana of Rutland VT; along with two nieces: Susan (Dana) Bassett of Belmont, VT and Gail (Dana) Nadok of Agawam, MA.

Per her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

