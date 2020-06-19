March 1, 1946 — June 16, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — The world lost a true difference maker, as Nancy Corliss of Hudson Falls passed away at 2:15 p.m. on June 16, 2020. She passed peacefully and comfortably at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward. Her son Ben was able to be by her side for the last five days so even in the midst of this pandemic that locked down nursing homes, she was not alone.
Those that met Nancy know that she was nothing short of amazing. Not only was she a fantastic Mother, but she was an inspiration to thousands of others. Her passion for reading led her to create a little free library in her front yard that became a way point for local families to gather, read, and exchange books. Her love for gardening and her community led her to spend countless amounts of time in her yard planting, pruning, and perfecting the beds for passersby and the occasional garden tour.
Above all however, Nancy’s mission in life was to help children. That mission drove her to be a special education teacher for 35 years where she truly believed that her students taught her more than she taught them. Upon retirement in 2003, she started the charity To the Himalayas with Love. Its goal is and was to provide shoes and mattresses to refugee children in the remote parts of India that were not nearly as fortunate as we were. To accomplish that, she spent six months each year in India working to better the lives of those children, and six months in the U.S. raising awareness.
It’s not often that you can say a person actually changed the world — but Nancy is one of those people that actually did. By her selfless dedication to children over the last 50 years — she changed the trajectory of thousands of kids’ lives and broke the cycle of poverty, anger, and a hate for learning that would have impacted generations to come.
Nancy was born on March 1, 1946 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the daughter of the Francis Reed Corliss and Laura Conger, both deceased. She was educated in many states and graduated from high school and college in Missouri with a BSE and MSE from Central Missouri State University. She was blessed to be married at one time to Brad Ward, a good and decent man and terrific father to her only child Benjamin Ward.
Nancy is survived by her son, Benjamin Ward and his wife, Amy and their sons, Griffin & Quinn of Davidson, North Carolina; her brother, Frank Corliss and his wife, Julie of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; her sister, Mindi Conger and JC of Las Vegas, Neveda; her sister, Susan Sprow of Boston, Massachusetts and Vonnie Williams and her husband, Rick of Camarillo, California.
A small private service will be held this week, while a public virtual service will be held next week. Details will be posted on her Facebook page and M.B. Kilmer website over the next few days.
In lieu of flowers, gifts, etc. – please feel free to honor her life’s work with a donation to her foundation: To the Himalayas with Love, P.O. Box 262, Hudson Falls, NY 12839, www.himalayaswithlove.org.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.