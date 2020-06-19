× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

March 1, 1946 — June 16, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — The world lost a true difference maker, as Nancy Corliss of Hudson Falls passed away at 2:15 p.m. on June 16, 2020. She passed peacefully and comfortably at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward. Her son Ben was able to be by her side for the last five days so even in the midst of this pandemic that locked down nursing homes, she was not alone.

Those that met Nancy know that she was nothing short of amazing. Not only was she a fantastic Mother, but she was an inspiration to thousands of others. Her passion for reading led her to create a little free library in her front yard that became a way point for local families to gather, read, and exchange books. Her love for gardening and her community led her to spend countless amounts of time in her yard planting, pruning, and perfecting the beds for passersby and the occasional garden tour.