Oct. 13, 1937 - May 17, 2022

BRYANT, AR — Nancy C. Wilson, 84, of Bryant, AR, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Little Rock, AR.

Nancy was born October 13, 1937 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Frank and Ida (Hicks) Cowles. Growing up in Glens Falls, Nancy attended Glens Falls High School and was an enthusiastic participant in many clubs and committees. Following high school, she attended Wellesley College, graduating with a degree in economics in 1957.

Nancy was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Bryant, where she served as treasurer and financial secretary for many years. She was devoted to helping the less fortunate and regularly donated to the blessing box at church. In the evenings, you could find her happily knitting blankets and hats for needy babies and the elderly.

Nancy loved many things. She loved her garden and making things grow. She loved to watch the birds visit and got such joy from simple things like from digging in the dirt and coaxing an orchid to rebloom. She had a soft heart for stray cats, frequently offered them shelter. The ocean was a special place for her. She often said she could smell ocean miles before she could see it. She felt great joy to place her feet in the water and to feel the waves lap her ankles. Her love of water also extended to her treasured Lake George. But, more than anything Nancy was a beloved mother and wife. She cherished the time she spent with her husband, children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Robin C. Hanks; stepmother, Joanne Cowles, and stepdaughter, Melanie Wilson.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of thirty-eight years Eric J. Wilson; her children: Tracey (Mike) Laubsted of Alamo, CA, Russell Smith of Burr Ridge, IL., Sarah (Shawn) Ware of Belmont, NC, Douglas Smith of Bryant, AR; step-daughter Michele Wilson of Cabot, AR; she is also survived by a brother F. Waite (Marcia) Cowles of Greenwich, NY; a brother-in-law D. Dean Hanks of Salem, NY; grandchildren: Matthew Laubsted, Christopher Laubsted, Logan Ware, Grayson Smith, Peyton Smith, Nathan Smith; step-granddaughter Ashlea Blakely; step-great-granddaughter Annie Ballard; her children's father George Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. in Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Street, Glens Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church of Bryant in Bryant, AR.

Memorial contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bryant, 508 North Reynolds Rd., Bryant, AR 72022 or the Churches Joint Council on Human Needs Food Pantry (CJCOHN), 103 East Elm St., Benton, AR 72015.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.