Aug. 29, 1942—Aug. 3, 2022

BOLTON LANDING — Nancy Belden, 79, a lifelong resident of Bolton Landing, NY, passed away on August 3, 2022, at her current home in Lyndonville, VT peacefully in her sleep. She now resides with her loved ones in Heaven.

Nancy was born on August 29, 1942, to the late Earl and Pearl (Denton) Webster in Glens Falls, NY. Nancy was one of thirteen children. In her younger days she spent time playing baseball, ice skating and sliding down hills with her siblings and friends. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Warrensburg, NY, where she was an active member.

It was through her good friend Arlene Moffitt, a member of the church group, that she met her husband Carl Belden, and they were married in 1975.

In 2001, Nancy retired from the Sagamore in Bolton Landing, NY.

Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. Whenever she heard the word bingo or casino, she was there with her sister-in-law Arlene and her granddaughter Crystal. She was a social butterfly, making friends anywhere she would go. She loved going for long rides to see wildlife, taking people shopping and loved to shop herself. Living in Florida, Nancy enjoyed her daily walks outside to collect beautiful peacock feathers. Nancy enjoyed traveling and visiting family and sites around the country. Once she even used her charm to sit in the cockpit of an airplane wearing the captain’s hat for a photo opportunity.

Besides her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Carl Belden in 2001; siblings Douglas, Wesley, Henry, Conroy, Marlyn and Charles Webster, Aletha Fish, and Sylvia Moffitt.

Left to cherish her memories, her children; Michael (Teresa) White, Sr., Cheryl (Ray) May, Michele (Justin) Heywood, Eugene (Deb) Belden, John (Shawna) Webster-nephew (honorary son); siblings, Delbert (Joan) Webster, Martha (Ralph Eastman) Kilburn, Linda (Frank) Bennett and Debbie Stevens; grandchildren, Michael (Jessica Joseph) White, Jr., Rickie (Maha) White, Jesse (Jan) White, Crystal White, Matthew Belden, Andrew May, Alexander (Gabby Rowell) Heywood, Dylan Heywood, Adam Webster, and Madelyn Webster; great-grandchildren, Pearl White, AnnaBelle White, Amelia White, Hannah White, and Koleman Heywood, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s name can be made to Operation Santa Claus, P.O. Box 707, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Friends may call on Nancy’s family from 2 p.m.–3 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg. A funeral service will take place following calling hours at 3 p.m.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.