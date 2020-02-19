March 24, 1931 — Jan. 12, 2020
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Nancy Anna Mae West, formally of Lake Luzerne, New York passed away after a brief illness at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born March 24, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Frederick Ernest and Catherine E. (Keenan) Doettling.
As a teenager, Nancy vacationed with her sister, Bernice, at Hidden Valley Ranch in Lake Luzerne, where she met her future husband, Jack West, a young cowboy from Arizona who was employed at the ranch. After graduating from Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, Nancy would return to Hidden Valley, this time as an employee. Jack was now the barn foreman. On Aug. 13, 1950, the city girl and her handsome cowboy were married at the ranch where a horse-drawn stagecoach escorted them into the first day of their 65 years together.
After working for several years as a waitress, Nancy became a real estate agent with Lake Luzerne Real Estate. She obtained her notary public and real estate brokers licenses and later went on to establish Nancy West Real Estate. In 1973 Jack and Nancy purchased the Woodside Motel in Lake Luzerne. Together they turned the struggling motel into a thriving business; cultivating customers, who became friends, and planting massive flower beds that enticed those driving by to stop and take pictures. They sold the motel after an accident at the motel in 1986 that left Jack paralyzed. In 2004 they went to live with their daughter, Patty in Georgia.
As a young girl, she took care of her mother who died of cancer when Nancy was just 13. The title of “caregiver” followed Nancy from her childhood when she chose to care for her aging father until he passed away in 1989. Nancy became the ultimate caregiver after her husband's accident. She devoted 30 years of her life to “fetching tools” for Jack as he did carpentry work from his wheelchair, making him laugh as only she could and caring for him until his passing in 2016 at the age of 88.
Nancy was a kind and loving person who approached life in a cheerful and upbeat manner. She excelled at being creative and fun, yet tenacious when it came to getting things done. She loved to sing and whistle and that love continued into her final days as she went for walks with her pets in the neighborhood. She was very outgoing, made friends easily, and was quick to crack a joke, especially if it would lighten or change the mood. Nancy often quipped that the secret to their long marriage was that she let the air out of Jack's wheelchair tires so he couldn't get away from her! Her positive attitude, even during hard times, was an inspiration to all who were blessed to know her.
She never wanted to be a burden. During her illness, Nancy showed more concern for others than herself. She focused on all the happy memories she had stored away and she was joyful in knowing that she and Jack would once again be together, this time, forever.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Jack; her cousins, Ray and Jerry Albrecht, who lived with her family when she was a young child; and her daughter Patty's life partner, Mark D. Barrett. She is survived by her sister, Bernice Murphy, of Manassas, Virginia; her daughter, Patricia West, of Alpharetta, Georgia; her son, Gregory (Lucinda) West of Broomfield, Colorado; her grandson, Owen West of Surprise, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy's constant companions, her beloved dog, Shadow and cat, Tux are missing their Mom.
