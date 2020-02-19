Nancy Anna Mae West

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As a young girl, she took care of her mother who died of cancer when Nancy was just 13. The title of “caregiver” followed Nancy from her childhood when she chose to care for her aging father until he passed away in 1989. Nancy became the ultimate caregiver after her husband's accident. She devoted 30 years of her life to “fetching tools” for Jack as he did carpentry work from his wheelchair, making him laugh as only she could and caring for him until his passing in 2016 at the age of 88.

Nancy was a kind and loving person who approached life in a cheerful and upbeat manner. She excelled at being creative and fun, yet tenacious when it came to getting things done. She loved to sing and whistle and that love continued into her final days as she went for walks with her pets in the neighborhood. She was very outgoing, made friends easily, and was quick to crack a joke, especially if it would lighten or change the mood. Nancy often quipped that the secret to their long marriage was that she let the air out of Jack's wheelchair tires so he couldn't get away from her! Her positive attitude, even during hard times, was an inspiration to all who were blessed to know her.