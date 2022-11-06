Sept. 10, 1938—Nov. 2, 2022

GREENWICH — Nancy Ann Vanderwerker, 84, a resident of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Hudson Falls, NY to the late Ralph and Gertrude (Breason) White.

Nancy was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who relished time spent with her children and grandchildren. She married the love of her life Richard Vanderwerker at the age of 23, and she is now reunited with him just three short months after his passing.

Many would know her as the CVS lady, she always greeted customers with a friendly smile and conversation. Her entire life she worked here, there, and everywhere.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, and taking care of her yard. She served on the Ladies’ Auxiliary at the Old Saratoga American Legion Post 278, where she helped with bingo, and you could always find her in the kitchen on Monday nights.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Richard Vanderwerker and her brother Arthur White.

She is survived by her beloved children: Jeffrey (Cynthia) Vanderwerker and Tracy Vanderwerker; grandchildren: Brandon, Nina, Ciara, Christopher, and Scarlett; great-grandchildren: Alexa, Tyler, and Sawyer.

A memorial party in honor of her life, will be held from 3–7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Old Saratoga American Legion, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871. Family and friends are encouraged to bring a dish to pass.

Donations in her name may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 12834. The family wishes to thank them, for all they have done for the Vanderwerker family throughout the years.

