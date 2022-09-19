Nancy Ann Periard

May 8, 1956 - May 6, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, NY — Nancy Ann Periard, age 65, passed away on May 6, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

She was born on May 8, 1956, in Cohoes, NY the daughter of Raymond and Marion (Peek) Clayton.

She was the mother of 4 boys, whom she loved dearly, as she did, the grandchildren when they came along. Nancy was known for putting others before herself, especially her children. No matter how hard she always made sure the boys had what they needed when they were growing up. She was a hard worker who gave her boys a good work ethic. She cherished every moment of her life and lived it fully.

Nancy was predeceased by her father, and beloved husband Anthony Periard whom she missed every day since he died. Nancy is survived by her mother Marion Peek and her four sons: Anthony Jr (Louise) of Granville, Dana (Mary) of Chatham, Daniel (Monica) of Buskirk and Christopher (Christina) of Cambridge. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Monica of Bennington, John of Granville, Ashley of Saratoga, Brandon of Cambridge and Abigail of Cambridge. Adding to her blessings is three great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Cambridge, where she will be reunited with her husband.