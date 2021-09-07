Feb. 23, 1942—Sept. 4, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Nancy Ann (Fuller) LaLonde Harrington, 79, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa.

Born on February 23, 1942 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Morey and Mary (Volpe) Fuller.

Her husband, Jack Casey LaLonde, Sr., died October 2, 1997, after 39 wonderful years of marriage. She was blessed to have shared her life with Gary Harrington for ten years, before he passed away in 2012.

Nancy and her family resided in Glens Falls for many years. Many fond memories were made at her home, where she raised her son and had many fun times, including cooking wonderful meals for the entire family and hosting parties for family and friends.

She enjoyed rides to Burlington, swimming in her pool and afternoon picnics at Stewarts Pond.

Nancy was known for being an excellent dancer who passed on her talent by teaching her family how to jitterbug. In her later years she enjoyed trying her luck at the Racino and always walked away having a good time win or lose.