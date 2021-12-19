Nancie Rose Bidwell

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Nancie Rose Bidwell, formerly of Summit, NY, but most recently of Harrison Ave., South Glens Falls, passed away on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 after complications from a long illness.

Nancie was the daughter of Loren Dyke and Betty Hoey of Gurn Springs, NY. She grew up in Wilton and attended South High. In February of 1966, she married the love of her life, Bryan Bidwell of SGF and moved to Gansevoort, NY where they raised four sons. Her family was what she lived for. Nancie was a loving wife and devoted mother.

Love for her family and very close relationships with her friends are what defined her. She was a Master Gardener, growing was her passion and flowers were her expression. Her garden was a life's collection of thousands of varieties of flowers, including over 500 varieties of Day Lilies. The joy she got from her garden and its beauty came second to the deep connections she made with the people who came to see it. She loved the happiness her flowers brought others. Every plant came with a story she would gladly tell if asked. She loved every animal, big and small, with her entire heart and spent countless hours traveling back roads looking for deer and other animals. Every winter trip to Florida was centered around wildlife viewing and photography.

Nancie was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Bryan Bidwell, her brother, Robert Dyke, and her sister, Eileen Dixon. She is survived by four sons: Gene (Kimberly) Bidwell of South Glens Falls, Brad (Beth) Bidwell of Queensbury, Bruce Bidwell of Stuart, FL, and Bryan (Marie) Bidwell of Kingsbury; six grandchildren: Rachael Pleasant, Eric Bidwell, Nicole Grinnell, Kyle Bidwell, Nathan Bidwell, Haley Bidwell; a step-grandchild, Nicholas Bombardier; and one great-grandchild, Ashby Pleasant.

The family would like to thank the staff at Irongate Center, as well as the Glens Falls Hospital, and Elderwood at Ticonderoga for their compassionate care.

Donations can be made in Nancie's honor to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY, 12092. The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill is assisting the Bidwell family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Nancie's family.