Aug. 1, 1958—May 5, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Miss Nadja Winfrey, of Glens Falls and formerly of Albany, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Born August 1, 1958, in Nyack, NY, one of five children, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Lucille Virginia Winfrey.
Following graduation from Nyack Senior High School, Class of 1979, Miss Winfrey never married.
Nadja was a former member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of Albany, and more recently a member of the Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church of Glens Falls, where she served faithfully. Nadja loved singing gospel music, sang in both choirs and was the president of the Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church choir. She also served as the Sunday School secretary. Some of her other enjoyments in life include watching football, wrestling, “Law and Order,” “CSI” shows, and drama movies.
Those left to cherish her memory are two children: Lucille Virginia Bell and Isaiah Chester Bell of Charlotte, NC; three sisters: Antoinette Cook of Odenton, MD, Stacie Baker-Drummond of Highpoint, NC, and Laura Mardi of Nyack, NY; also, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service to Celebrate her Life will take place Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 15 Nelson Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, with the Rev. Leonard Oates officiating. Those who are unable to attend the services may join the family via livestream through the Faith Tabernacle Church Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
