Nadia Esther Mastrantoni

Sept. 30, 1936 — May 7, 2020

QUEENSBURY — “The Fruit of the Spirit is Joy” Galatians 5:22-23.

It is with great sadness that we announce the beautiful light of our family, Nadia Mastrantoni (Vacca nee. Marra) passed unexpectedly and was called home by God on May 7, 2020.

Nadia immigrated from Rome, Italy in 1956 where she joined her husband Pasqualino Vacca in Hamilton, Ontario. It was there that she raised Armando, Patty and Paul and became a long-term employee of St. Joseph’s Hospital. After the sad loss of Pasqualino, she began a new chapter in Lake George with her beloved husband Angelo Mastrantoni. Together, they experienced the joy of multiple business ventures, including their proud ownership of Lake Motel.

Many knew Nadia for her effervescent personality, positive attitude and zest for life. Her radiant smile could light up a room and fill it with energy like no other. Her spark was electric and you were immediately drawn into her world of laughter, joy and all things beautiful. These were some of the many reasons people adored her.

Nadia was predeceased by her mother, Anna Marra, Pasqualino Vacca; son, Armando Vacca; grandsons, Joseph Mastrantoni and Rocco Mastrantoni IV, and cousin Celeste Marra.