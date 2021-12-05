April 10, 1938—Nov. 29, 2021
WARRENSBURG — Myrtle M. Proctor, 83, of Horicon Avenue, passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.
Born April 10, 1938 in Warrensburg, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Alger) Bailey.
She was a lifelong resident of the area.
She is survived by her son, Edward Proctor, his wife, Linda; daughter, Lillian Seeley; grandchildren: Edward Proctor, Angela Guzman, Korina Habshi, and Jody Proctor; her great-grandchildren: Carmen Guzman, Alan Guzman, and Thomas Guzman; along with several other great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and loved ones. The family would like to also acknowledge her friends. There were so many!
At Myrtle’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in the Warrensburg Cemetery, Hudson St., Warrensburg.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Myrtle’s memory to Operation Santa Clause, Small Business Challenge, PO Box 707, Hudson Falls, NY 12839, because of her love for small children.
