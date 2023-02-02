Nov. 12, 1928—Jan. 31, 2023

LATHAM — Myrtle Louise Duell passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her daughter’s house in Canajoharie from heart complications. She was 94 years old.

Myrtle was born Nov. 12, 1928, at her family home to Josey Allen and Lester Walker in Day, NY. She loved horses and spent much of her time riding during her childhood and teen years. She attended Hadley-Luzerne School where she graduated in 1946.

Following graduation, she moved to Schenectady where she met and married Richard Theodore Duell. They raised two children in nearby Duanesburg before moving to Latham where she lived for more than 50 years.

Myrtle worked as a cook at Berical’s Restaurant in Duanesburg for more than 10 years, then went on to work at Fuller Brush Co. in Albany for several more years. She ended her working career at Sears in Colonie.

Upon her retirement, Myrtle spent many years as caregiver to her husband, who died of a long-term illness in 2004. They had been married for 57 years.

She enjoyed crafts and collecting antiques, but especially enjoyed her grandchildren. They were an important part of her life.

Myrtle was predeceased by six siblings: Leon Walker, Lela Duell, Floyd Walker, Ila Ladd, Joyce Gordon, and Nelson Walker.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheron Easton of Canajoharie; a son, Richard Duell of Schuylerville; a sister, Victoria Robinson of Carlisle; a brother, Lester Walker, Jr. of Sprakers; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the spring in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.